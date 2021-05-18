J. McBrayer Is The CEO & Director of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) And They Just Picked Up 14% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that J. McBrayer, the CEO & Director of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) recently shelled out US$65k to buy stock, at US$6.46 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 14%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ampco-Pittsburgh

In fact, the recent purchase by J. McBrayer was the biggest purchase of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$7.00. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Ampco-Pittsburgh share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 44.00k shares worth US$181k. But they sold 3.36k shares for US$12k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Ampco-Pittsburgh insiders. Their average price was about US$4.11. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AP Insider Trading Volume May 18th 2021

Ampco-Pittsburgh is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ampco-Pittsburgh Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Ampco-Pittsburgh we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ampco-Pittsburgh has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

But note: Ampco-Pittsburgh may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.