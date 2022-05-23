J. M. Smucker Recalls Select Jif Peanut Butter Products

(RTTNews) - Food products maker J. M. Smucker Co. has recalled select Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States due to potential Salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves various creamy, crunchy, natural, no added sugar, and reduced fat peanut butter, among others with lot codes 1274425 - 2140425.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

According to the agencies, five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The food-born illness' symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers are urged not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter and to dispose the products immediately.

In recent recalls citing potential Salmonella contamination, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., affiliated to Italian chocolate and confectionery products maker Ferrero International S.A., in early April recalled certain Kinder chocolates as a precautionary measure following a salmonella infection outbreak in Europe.

Last week, European health officials announced that 266 confirmed cases and 58 suspected cases of a salmonella infection linked to chocolate Easter eggs were reported throughout Europe and in north America.

In March, Liberty Fruit Co., Inc. called back certain packages containing cantaloupe for Salmonella concerns.

