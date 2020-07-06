J. M. Smucker Recalls Natural Balance Canned Cat Food

(RTTNews) - J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling certain Natural Balance canned cat food, citing health concerns likely associated with increased levels of choline chloride, an animal growth promotant, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The recall was initiated after receiving reports of adverse reactions.

The recall involves 5.5 oz can Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula canned cat food. The affected product has Retail UPC Code of 2363353227 and Lot Code of 9217803 with best by date of August 4, 2021. No other Natural Balance products are impacted by the recall.

The recalled products are most commonly sold in pet specialty retailers and online throughout the United States and Canada.

Choline chloride is a complex vitamin/nutritional used mainly in animal feed to promote rapid and healthy growth. Elevated levels of choline chloride could cause nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting. It could also result in more severe symptoms of difficulty walking, tremors, difficulty breathing, possible cardiac or respiratory failure and, in extreme situations, death.

The company urged pet owners to contact their cat's veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of the symptoms.

Last November, Go Raw, LLC recalled Quest Beef Cat Food for possible contamination with Salmonella that can affect pets and humans.

The FDA earlier had issued a warning against Performance Dog frozen raw pet food for fear of Salmonella contamination, and against raw pet food manufactured by Texas Tripe Inc. over concerns of possible Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes infection.

