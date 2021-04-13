J. M. Smucker Recalls Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food

(RTTNews) - J. M. Smucker Co. announced a recall of two lots of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall, being conducted with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, involves 30LB bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food with retail UPC Code of 2927452099.

The two lots are 1081804 with best if used by date of 9/14/2022; and lot code 1082804 with best if used by date of 9/15/2022.

The impacted products were sold at select Walmart stores in IL, MO, NE, NM, OK, UT, WI and WY. No other Meow Mix products are impacted by the recall.

Salmonella can affect cats eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially without proper hand washing.

Salmonella's symptoms in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. It can also result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting or diarrhea, as well as decreased appetite, fever, and excessive salivation.

However, the company said it has not received any reports of pet illness or adverse reaction to date, and the recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution.

Pet owners are urged to stop feeding the recalled products to their cats and to dispose it immediately.

In similar recalls, Midwestern Pet Foods in late March called back certain dog and cat food brands citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. In January this year, Midwestern Pet Foods had expanded a pet food recall after more than 70 dogs died from suspected aflatoxin poisoning.

In mid March, Bravo Packing, Inc. called back all pet food and bones in all package sizes citing the potential health risks related to Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes to humans and animals.

