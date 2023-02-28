Markets
SJM

J. M. Smucker Q3 Profit Rises Above Estimates; Revises Earlier Outlook - Update

February 28, 2023 — 07:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $208.5 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $69.7 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $236.8 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.216 billion from $2.057 billion last year.

Outlook:

For the full year, company has revised its previous earnings outlook. SJM now expects adjusted income per share of $8.55-$8.75 against its previous guidance of $8.35 - $8.75 per share. Fifteen analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters, expect the company to post income per share of $8.6. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.  For the year, SJM now expects a net sales growth of 6 percent, versus previous expectation of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.

The J. M. Smucker Company Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $208.5 Mln. vs. $69.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q3): $2.216 Bln vs. $2.057 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SJM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.