J. M. Smucker Appoints John Brase As COO

(RTTNews) - J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) said that it has appointed John Brase as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 13, 2020.

Brase, former Vice President and General Manager of The Procter & Gamble Company's North American Family Care unit, brings nearly three decades of experience in the consumer goods industry to the role, including significant work across brand management, business operations, manufacturing, marketing and sales.

J. M. Smucker said in November 2019 that it established a Chief Operating Officer role and commenced a search process, inclusive of external candidates.

