J. Kumar Infraprojects (NSEI:JKIL) Price Target Increased by 25.52% to 658.31

The average one-year price target for J. Kumar Infraprojects (NSEI:JKIL) has been revised to 658.31 / share. This is an increase of 25.52% from the prior estimate of 524.48 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 388.85 to a high of 809.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.84% from the latest reported closing price of 677.55 / share.

J. Kumar Infraprojects Maintains 0.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. Kumar Infraprojects. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKIL is 0.01%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.67% to 888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 212K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKIL by 33.56% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 202K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 94K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKIL by 32.64% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKIL by 11.56% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.