News & Insights

Markets
JILL

J. Jill Group Q4 Profit Up, Beats Estimates - Update

March 20, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the first-quarter, J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) expects adjusted EBITDA of $29 million to $33 million. Sales for the quarter are projected to rise in the low to mid-single-digits.

Excluding items, for the full year, the company expects EBITDA to drop in the mid-single digits, which reflects the negative impact from the loss of the 53rd week in 2023 of $7.9 million in net sales and $2.2 million in adjusted EBITDA. Sales are projected to be flat to up in the low-single digits, for the year.

J.Jill also expects annual capital expenditures of around $26 million.

For the fourth quarter, J. Jill Group revealed a profit that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.767 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.036 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, J. Jill Group Inc (The) reported adjusted earnings of $3.352 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $149.447 million from $147.652 million last year.

J. Jill Group Inc (The) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.767 Mln. vs. $1.036 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $149.447 Mln vs. $147.652 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JILL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.