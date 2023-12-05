J. Jill Group Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - J. Jill Group, Inc. (JILL) reported Tuesday that net income for the quarter grew to $11.6 million or $0.80 per share from $8.9 million or $0.62 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.78 per share, compared to $0.77 per share in the in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged down 0.1 percent to $150.1 million from $150.2 million in the same quarter last year. Total company comparable sales up 1.9 percent.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.61 per share on revenues of $145.80 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues to be approximately flat with last year, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $11.0 million to $13.0 million.

For fiscal 2023, the Company continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA dollars to be down in the low-single digits.

