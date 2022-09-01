J. Jill Group Inc Q2 Earnings - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the third quarter, the company expects revenues to be flat with or down 3 percent from $151.7 million last year. It also projects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $21 million-$23 million.

For fiscal 2022, J. Jill now expects total capital expenditures of about $15 million.

Below are the earnings highlights for J. Jill Group Inc (The) (JILL) for the second quarter.

Earnings: $17.80 million in Q2 vs. -$24.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.25 in Q2 vs. -$1.98 in the same period last year. Excluding items, J. Jill Group Inc (The) reported adjusted earnings of $17.69 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Revenue: $160.34 million in Q2 vs. $159.23 million in the same period last year.

