J. Crew preparing for bankruptcy filing - CNBC

April 30 (Reuters) - Privately held fashion company J. Crew Group Inc is preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working to secure $400 million in financing to fund operations in bankruptcy, the report added, cautioning that timing could still slip, and plans are not yet finalized. (https://cnb.cx/2z12p92)

The company has been grappling with competition from online firms such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O that have been eating into traditional retailers' market share.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.