J. Crew files for bankruptcy protection

J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, adding to an array of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to the brink by widespread store closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York-based chain, known for preppy apparel at times worn by former first lady Michelle Obama, filed for bankruptcy in a Virginia federal court.

