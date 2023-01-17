Commodities
J. Crew brand launches resale program, to offer vintage styles

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 17, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Kate Masters for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - J. Crew Group said on Tuesday it has launched a new resale program exclusive to its eponymous brand, which will offer vintage and used styles online and in select J. Crew stores.

Under the company's new "J. Crew Always" banner, vintage and pre-owned styles will be listed exclusively on the J.Crew site for several days before also becoming available on ThredUp TDUP.O, which partners with the clothing retailer on resale services.

Liz Hershfield, senior vice president & head of sustainability for J. Crew Group, announced the program at the National Retail Federation's Big Show in New York.

Vintage J. Crew products from the 1980s and '90s will also be available in the company's Bowery and Fifth Avenue stores in New York, Hershfield said.

J. Crew has been growing its resale business over the last two years. The company partnered with ThredUp in 2021 to sell pre-owned clothing through the online apparel resale platform.

Madewell was the first brand to offer preowned items online and allow customers the chance to trade in old products for store credit, Hershfield said.

(Reporting by Kate Masters in New York, additional reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((katherine.masters@thomsonreuters.com))

