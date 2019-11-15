Markets
J. C. Penney Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on November 15, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.jcpenney.com

To listen to the call, dial (844) 243-9275 (US) or (225) 283-0394 (International), conference ID 3173665.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), conference ID3173665.

