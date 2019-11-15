J. C. Penney Company, Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for J. C. Penney Company, Inc (JCP):

-Earnings: -$93 million in Q3 vs. -$151 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.29 in Q3 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, J. C. Penney Company, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$97 million or -$0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.55 per share -Revenue: $2.38 billion in Q3 vs. $2.65 billion in the same period last year.

