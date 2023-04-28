J vs. AQUA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Jacobs Solutions (J) or Evoqua Water (AQUA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Jacobs Solutions has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Evoqua Water has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that J has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

J currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.66, while AQUA has a forward P/E of 52.93. We also note that J has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AQUA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.53.

Another notable valuation metric for J is its P/B ratio of 2.35. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AQUA has a P/B of 8.30.

Based on these metrics and many more, J holds a Value grade of B, while AQUA has a Value grade of D.

J sticks out from AQUA in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that J is the better option right now.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.