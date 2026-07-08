J-Star Holding Announced 1-for-5 Share Consolidation To Regain Nasdaq Compliance; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (YMAT) announced that it will implement a 1-for-5 share consolidation of its Class A and Class B ordinary shares, effective July 10, 2026.

Beginning with the opening of trading that day, J-Star's Class A shares will trade on a post-consolidation basis under the same Nasdaq ticker YMAT, but with a new CUSIP number G81237136. The consolidation is intended to help the company regain compliance with Nasdaq.

Under the plan, every five issued and outstanding Class A and Class B shares with a par value of US$0.50 will automatically be consolidated into one share with a par value of US$2.50. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, any fractional holdings will be rounded up to the next whole share.

The consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly and does not alter percentage ownership, except for adjustments related to fractional shares. The move was approved by the board of directors on May 8, 2026, and by shareholders on June 8, 2026.

Founded in 1970, J-Star operates through subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Samoa, specializing in carbon reinforcement and resin systems. Its products range from lightweight structural parts for electric bicycles and sports equipment to automobile components and healthcare products.

YMAT has traded between $0.23 and $6.45 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.54, up 2.49%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $0.46, down 14.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.