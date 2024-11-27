J Sainsbury upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan double upgraded J Sainsbury (JSAIY) to Overweight from Underweight with a price target of 310 GBp, up from 304 GBp. The firm believes the European food retail sector will move into “stock-picker territory” in 2025 and updated recommendations based on its recent analysis. The analyst sees upside risk to the company’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 outlook and consensus estimates.

