J Sainsbury Sells Argos to Swift, Sharpening Focus on Food Growth

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) said it has agreed to sell Argos to Swift, a move the supermarket group said will simplify its operations and allow management to focus fully on its core food business.

Chief Executive Simon Roberts said the transaction is intended to create a “simpler business with higher margins, higher earnings, higher growth, and stronger free cash flow generation.” He said Sainsbury’s has spent the past six years rebuilding its food operations, returning to growth and gaining market share, and that the disposal will allow it to concentrate its capital and management attention on further grocery opportunities.

Sainsbury’s expects to receive cash proceeds of at least £120 million, including at least £70 million at completion, which it expects by the end of February 2027, and a further £50 million over the following three years. The company said the proceeds will be offset by separation costs, with a full separation targeted within two years of completion.

The group expects the post-separation impact on underlying operating profit to be broadly neutral, as income from commercial agreements and lower lease costs offset lost Argos profit contribution and separation-related diseconomies. The transaction is expected to be accretive to underlying earnings per share, with Chief Financial Officer Bláthnaid Bergin describing the benefit as “single-digit EPS accretion.”

Long-Term Commercial Agreements

Argos is expected to continue trading through its established channels, including Argos outlets within Sainsbury’s supermarkets, standalone stores and its distribution network. Roberts said Swift is committed to the existing Argos store-in-store model and sees potential to expand it to additional locations.

Sainsbury’s has established long-term commercial arrangements covering Argos store-in-store locations, collection points and Nectar. Roberts said the commercial terms are not linked to Argos’s performance and therefore will not carry profit-related volatility.

The company will retain Nectar within its Nectar360 business, while Argos will continue to participate through a commercial agreement. Roberts said the arrangement is designed to preserve benefits for Argos customers while supporting Nectar loyalty and media operations.

Bergin said the commercial income from the arrangements is expected to offset the operating diseconomies of separating the businesses. These diseconomies include replacing shared group functions and technology infrastructure previously used by both Sainsbury’s and Argos.

Leases, Pensions and Separation

Bergin said approximately £250 million of Argos lease obligations will transfer out of Sainsbury’s consolidated balance sheet as part of the transaction, reducing reported net debt. Other lease arrangements, largely relating to local fulfilment centres and some store-in-store sites, are expected to unwind over the next three to four years as leases come up for renewal.

Sainsbury’s will retain the Argos defined-benefit pension scheme, which Bergin said had a £143 million surplus and has remained in surplus for the past five years. The company has not made payments into the scheme since 2024 and is discussing its future strategy with pension trustees.

Separation costs are expected to be broadly split evenly across the first two years after completion, with a potentially immaterial tail into the third year. Roberts said Sainsbury’s had already begun separating elements of Argos’s technology stack and has an experienced internal team to complete the process.

Guidance and Capital Allocation Unchanged

Sainsbury’s reaffirmed its guidance for £800 million to £850 million in capital expenditure this year, at least £500 million in retail free cash flow, and its existing profit outlook. Bergin said the transaction should be positive for cash flow over time, although there may be timing-related volatility in the first two years from proceeds, separation expenditure and working-capital settlement.

The company also said its capital-allocation policy, including its approach to shareholder returns, remains unchanged. Sainsbury’s plans to provide a broader update on capital expenditure and the following financial year in the spring.

Roberts said Swift approached Sainsbury’s earlier in the calendar year and that the companies developed the transaction over several months. He said the process was not a competitive tender, but that Sainsbury’s viewed Swift as the appropriate future owner because of its retail experience, operational capabilities and commitment to expanding the Argos model, including its marketplace proposition.

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

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