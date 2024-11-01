News & Insights

Stocks

J Sainsbury Reports Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total issued ordinary share capital comprises over 2.35 billion shares, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total voting rights available to shareholders, which will be used for determining any required notifications of interest changes.

For further insights into GB:SBRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.