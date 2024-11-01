J Sainsbury Reports Share Capital and Voting Rights

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total issued ordinary share capital comprises over 2.35 billion shares, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total voting rights available to shareholders, which will be used for determining any required notifications of interest changes.

For further insights into GB:SBRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.