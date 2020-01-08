J Sainsbury Q3 LFL Sales Down 0.7% Excl. Fuel - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) reported that its like-for-like sales were down 0.7 percent (excl. fuel), for the the 15 weeks to 4 January 2020. Like-for-like sales (inc. fuel) were down 1.1%, for the quarter.

Third-quarter total retail sales declined by 0.7 percent (excl. fuel). Total retail sales (inc. fuel) was down 0.9%, for the quarter.

Grocery sales were up 0.4 percent, with Groceries Online rising 7.3 percent. Total online sales grew by 5 percent, for the quarter.

J Sainsbury invested in 127 supermarkets and 93 convenience stores in the quarter. The Group said it is on track to deliver improvements to 450 supermarkets and 200 convenience stores by mid-March.

Looking forward, J Sainsbury plc stated that the retail markets remain highly competitive and promotional and the consumer outlook continues to be uncertain.

