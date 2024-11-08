J Sainsbury price target lowered to 280 GBp from 310 GBp at Citi

Citi analyst Monique Pollard lowered the firm’s price target on J Sainsbury (JSAIY) to 280 GBp from 310 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on JSAIY:
- J Sainsbury Reports Strong Grocery Growth Amidst Argos Challenges
- J Sainsbury initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
- Sainsbury’s CEO tells Reuters U.K. shoppers still nervous about spending
- J Sainsbury price target raised to 304 GBp from 262 GBp at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.