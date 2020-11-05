J Sainsbury Plc H1 Underlying Profit Before Tax Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) reported a loss before tax of 137 million pounds for the 28 weeks to 19 September 2020, compared to profit of 9 million pounds, last year. The loss for the period reflects 438 million pounds of one-off costs associated with Argos store closures and other strategic and market changes. Loss per share was 8.3 pence compared to a loss of 2.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 301 million pounds from 238 million pounds, last year. Underlying basic earnings per share increased to 10.1 pence from 7.9 pence.

For the first half, underlying group sales (including VAT) was 16.56 billion pounds compared to 16.86 billion pounds, prior year. Underlying Group sales (excluding VAT) was 14.93 billion pounds, down 1.1 percent from last year.

The Board has decided to pay a special dividend in lieu of a final dividend for the 2019/20 financial year. The dividend of 7.3 pence will be paid on 18 December 2020 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 13 November 2020.

The Board has approved an interim dividend of 3.2 pence. This will also be paid on 18 December 2020 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 13 November 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.