J Sainsbury Plc H1 Pretax Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury Plc reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 131 million pounds from 275 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 3.2 pence compared to 6.5 pence. Total underlying profit before tax was 356 million pounds, up 4.7%. Underlying earnings per share was 10.6 pence compared to 10.3 pence.

For 28 weeks to 14 September 2024, Group sales excluding VAT from continuing operations was 17.20 billion pounds, up 2.3%. Retail sales excluding VAT was 17.05 billion pounds, up 2.3%.

