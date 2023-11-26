J Sainsbury (LSE:SBRY) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 292.74

The average one-year price target for J Sainsbury (LSE:SBRY) has been revised to 292.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 278.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.35 to a high of 336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.59% from the latest reported closing price of 272.10 / share.

J Sainsbury Maintains 6.25% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.25%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.66%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in J Sainsbury. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRY is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 241,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,161K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,750K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 0.90% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 17,903K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,717K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,195K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 1.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,304K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,147K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 0.98% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 8,402K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

