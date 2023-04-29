J Sainsbury (JSNSF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

J Sainsbury said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in J Sainsbury. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSNSF is 0.16%, an increase of 13.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 238,831K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for J Sainsbury is 3.30. The forecasts range from a low of 2.56 to a high of $4.26. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for J Sainsbury is 31,252MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,665K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,969K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 22.32% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 17,897K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,095K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,799K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 16.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,095K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,074K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 20.67% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 8,549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,162K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 28.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.