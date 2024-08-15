Is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY). JSAIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.82 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.52. Over the past 52 weeks, JSAIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.95 and as low as 11.05, with a median of 12.57.

Investors should also note that JSAIY holds a PEG ratio of 3.06. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. JSAIY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.16. Over the past 52 weeks, JSAIY's PEG has been as high as 3.60 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in J. Sainsbury's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that JSAIY is an impressive value stock right now.

