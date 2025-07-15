Is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is J. Sainsbury (JSAIY). JSAIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.71 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 31.81. Over the last 12 months, JSAIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.87 and as low as 9.07, with a median of 11.27.

Investors should also note that JSAIY holds a PEG ratio of 3.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JSAIY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 4.03. Over the past 52 weeks, JSAIY's PEG has been as high as 4.70 and as low as 1.92, with a median of 2.63.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that J. Sainsbury is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JSAIY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

