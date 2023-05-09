J Sainsbury (JSAIY) Declares $0.47 Dividend

J Sainsbury said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.47 per share ($0.93 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in J Sainsbury. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSAIY is 0.30%, an increase of 337.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.56% to 1,408K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for J Sainsbury is 12.98. The forecasts range from a low of 10.00 to a high of $16.64. The average price target represents an increase of 45.79% from its latest reported closing price of 8.90.

The projected annual revenue for J Sainsbury is 31,252MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXNIX - Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund Institutional Class holds 466K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 19.19% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 416K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 16.78% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 19.66% over the last quarter.

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 17.32% over the last quarter.

