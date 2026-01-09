J Sainsbury Issues Q3 Trading Statement; Affirms FY Retail Underlying Operating Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L, JSAIY.PK) reported that its total retail sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.9% for the 16 weeks to 3 January 2026. Like-for-like sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.4%, for the period. For the 6 weeks to 3 January 2026, total retail sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.3%.

For fiscal 2025/26, J Sainsbury plc continues to expect to deliver Retail underlying operating profit of more than 1 billion pounds. The Group now expects to deliver Retail free cash flow of more than 550 million pounds, revised from previous guidance of more than 500 million pounds. The Group continues to expect to return more than 800 million pounds of cash to shareholders in the financial year through ordinary dividends, a 250 million pounds special dividend and a 250 million pounds share buyback.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.