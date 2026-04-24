J Sainsbury Initiates First Tranche Of Up To GBP 200 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L, JSAIY.PK), a British supermarket chain, on Friday announced that it has commenced a share buyback programme of up to 300 million pounds, which is to be completed by February 27, 2027.

The first tranche of up to 200 million pounds share buyback started Friday and will run until on or before September 11, 2026.

With the buyback, the company aims to reduce share capital, and the repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

J Sainsbury has entered into non-discretionary instructions with Share Capital Stockbrokers Limited to conduct the Programme.

The buyback falls within the limitations of the authority granted at the annual general meeting on July 3, 2025, which allows for repurchase up to 205.18 million shares after accounting for shares already bought back since that date.

On the LSE, shares of J Sainsbury were gaining 2.09 percent, trading at 347.40 pence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.