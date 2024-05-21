J Sainsbury Completes Share Buyback Plan

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 520,022 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 284.00 to 286.60 pence per share, with the average price being 284.83 pence. The company, continuing its share buyback program as previously announced, intends to cancel the acquired shares. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing effort to return value to shareholders.

