J Sainsbury CMO Acquires Shares Reflecting Confidence

November 22, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc announced that Chief Marketing Officer Mark Given acquired 46 ordinary shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan, purchasing them at £2.4735 each. This transaction highlights active participation in share acquisition by senior management, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

