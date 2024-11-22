J Sainsbury CMO Acquires Shares Reflecting Confidence

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc announced that Chief Marketing Officer Mark Given acquired 46 ordinary shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan, purchasing them at £2.4735 each. This transaction highlights active participation in share acquisition by senior management, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

