J Sainsbury Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 26, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has announced the repurchase of over 1.19 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 252.80 to 255.00 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which may signal confidence in its financial health and potentially enhance shareholder value.

