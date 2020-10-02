Dividends
JPM

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JPM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.97, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPM was $96.97, representing a -31.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.10 and a 26.08% increase over the 52 week low of $76.91.

JPM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). JPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.41. Zacks Investment Research reports JPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.1%, compared to an industry average of -36.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JPM as a top-10 holding:

  • Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
  • Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
  • Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
  • iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLF with an increase of 10.29% over the last 100 days. VFH has the highest percent weighting of JPM at 9.09%.

