J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 05, 2021

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that JPM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPM was $127.07, representing a -9.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.10 and a 65.22% increase over the 52 week low of $76.91.

JPM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Citigroup Inc. (C). JPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.65. Zacks Investment Research reports JPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.79%, compared to an industry average of -29.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JPM as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 24.92% over the last 100 days. VFH has the highest percent weighting of JPM at 9.51%.

