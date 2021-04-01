J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that JPM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $152.23, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPM was $152.23, representing a -5.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.69 and a 84.75% increase over the 52 week low of $82.40.

JPM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). JPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.87. Zacks Investment Research reports JPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.86%, compared to an industry average of 30.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JPM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 55.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JPM at 7.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.