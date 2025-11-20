J Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.95, changing hands as low as $134.20 per share. Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of J shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, J's low point in its 52 week range is $106.23 per share, with $168.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.76. The J DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

