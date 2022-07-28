J Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.32, changing hands as high as $136.38 per share. Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of J shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, J's low point in its 52 week range is $114.11 per share, with $150.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.71. The J DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

