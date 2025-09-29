J. M. Smucker (XTRA:JM2) Price Target Decreased by 22.10% to 100.91

The average one-year price target for J. M. Smucker (XTRA:JM2) has been revised to 100,91 € / share. This is a decrease of 22.10% from the prior estimate of 129,54 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90,56 € to a high of 116,56 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.62% from the latest reported closing price of 92,06 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,421 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. M. Smucker. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JM2 is 0.15%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 103,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,256K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JM2 by 24.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JM2 by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,819K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JM2 by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,777K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JM2 by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,642K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares , representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JM2 by 41.69% over the last quarter.

