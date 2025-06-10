J. M. Smucker Sees FY26 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, consumer goods company J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) initiated its adjusted earnings, net sales growth and comparable net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.50 to $9.50 per share on a net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, with comparable net sales growth of approximately 3.5 to 5.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.27 per share on sales growth of 1.86 percent to $8.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it continues to operate in a dynamic and evolving external environment, including tariffs and related trade impacts, regulatory and policy changes, ongoing input inflation, and changes in consumer behaviors that impact its fiscal year 2026 outlook.

