The J. M. Smucker Q3 Earnings on Deck: Is a Beat Likely for SJM?

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating a roughly 6% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has risen by a penny in the past 30 days to $2.26 per share, though it suggests a decline of 13.4% from the figure recorded in the year-ago quarter. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average.

The J. M. Smucker Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





The J. M. Smucker Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The J. M. Smucker Company Quote

Factors Likely to Influence SJM’s Upcoming Results

The J. M. Smucker’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues are likely to have benefited from continued contributions from the Hostess Brands acquisition, which remains a key driver. In the second quarter, the company highlighted a solid brand performance across Sweet Baked Snacks and Pet Foods, supported by distribution gains, innovation and integration efforts. Pricing actions taken to offset input cost pressures are also expected to have boosted year-over-year top-line growth.



On its second-quarterearnings call management noted that coffee pricing actions were implemented in response to elevated green coffee costs. While pricing should aid sales growth, softer volume/mix trends may remain a moderating factor. Continued consumer demand across core brands and sustained brand investments could further support revenue expansion.



Earnings, however, are expected to face pressure. Elevated commodity costs, particularly green coffee, continue to weigh on margins. Management also reiterated that fiscal 2026 reflects continued marketing and brand investments, which, along with input cost inflation, could restrain margins in the third quarter.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects net sales growth in the mid-single digits, with comparable sales up in the high-single digits. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to decline in the mid-teen percentage range, primarily due to lower adjusted gross profit in U.S. Retail Coffee and higher SD&A expenses.

Earnings Whispers for SJM

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The J. M. Smucker this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



The J. M. Smucker carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

