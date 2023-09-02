J Kumar Infraprojects (NSE:JKIL) Price Target Increased by 19.31% to 439.82

The average one-year price target for J Kumar Infraprojects (NSE:JKIL) has been revised to 439.82 / share. This is an increase of 19.31% from the prior estimate of 368.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 388.85 to a high of 511.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.89% from the latest reported closing price of 393.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in J Kumar Infraprojects. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKIL is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 198K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 195K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 86K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKIL by 11.41% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

