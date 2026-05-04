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JNJ

J & J's Caplyta Shows Better Efficacy Among Adjunctive MDD Treatments In Network Meta-Analysis

May 04, 2026 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Monday reported positive results from a network meta-analysis comparing Caplyta with other FDA-approved atypical antipsychotics used as add-on treatments for major depressive disorder in adults.

The analysis, based on data from 10 registrational studies, found that Caplyta ranked highest among approved adjunctive therapies across four efficacy measures.

The study also assessed safety outcomes, with Caplyta showing no statistically significant weight gain versus placebo plus antidepressant therapy and favorable results on certain tolerability measures.

The findings were presented at the Neuroscience Education Institute Spring Congress 2026, held from May 1 to May 3 in Kissimmee.

Caplyta is an atypical antipsychotic approved for use in adults as an add-on treatment with antidepressants for major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and for bipolar depression, either as monotherapy or in combination with lithium or valproate.

JNJ shares closed at $227.19 on Friday, down 1.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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