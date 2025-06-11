J JILL Earnings Results: $JILL Reports Quarterly Earnings

J JILL ($JILL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $153,620,000, missing estimates of $161,870,603 by $-8,250,603.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JILL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

J JILL Insider Trading Activity

J JILL insiders have traded $JILL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAIRE SPOFFORD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 62,796 shares for an estimated $1,658,186.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

J JILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of J JILL stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.