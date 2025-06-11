J JILL Earnings Results: $JILL Reports Quarterly Earnings

J JILL ($JILL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $153,620,000, missing estimates of $161,870,603 by $-8,250,603.
J JILL Insider Trading Activity
J JILL insiders have traded $JILL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAIRE SPOFFORD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 62,796 shares for an estimated $1,658,186.
J JILL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of J JILL stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 464,034 shares (+155.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,062,584
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 206,907 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,040,893
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 192,096 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,751,634
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 138,312 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,701,233
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 98,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,711,980
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 94,222 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,602,411
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 90,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,485,800
