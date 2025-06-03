J JILL Earnings Preview: Recent $JILL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

J JILL ($JILL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $163,023,203 and earnings of $0.88 per share.

J JILL Insider Trading Activity

J JILL insiders have traded $JILL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAIRE SPOFFORD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 62,796 shares for an estimated $1,658,186 .

. MARK W. WEBB (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,088 shares for an estimated $229,213.

J JILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of J JILL stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

