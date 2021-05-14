Markets
J & J Snack President Dan Fachner Succeeds Gerald Shreiber As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) announced Friday the appointment of Dan Fachner as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2021. Fachner currently serves also as President since May 2020 after a notable tenure with the company.

Fachner succeeds J & J Snack Founder Gerald "Gerry" Shreiber as CEO. Shreiber will remain as director and Chairman of the Board.

