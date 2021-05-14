J & J Snack President Dan Fachner Succeeds Gerald Shreiber As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) announced Friday the appointment of Dan Fachner as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2021. Fachner currently serves also as President since May 2020 after a notable tenure with the company.

Fachner succeeds J & J Snack Founder Gerald "Gerry" Shreiber as CEO. Shreiber will remain as director and Chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.