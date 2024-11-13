J & J Snack Foods Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.6 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $30.4 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, J & J Snack Foods reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $426.756 million from $443.863 million last year.

J & J Snack Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $29.6 Mln. vs. $30.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $426.756 Mln vs. $443.863 Mln last year.

