J & J Snack Foods Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36.29 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $34.98 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, J & J Snack Foods reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $439.957 million from $425.769 million last year.

J & J Snack Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $36.29 Mln. vs. $34.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $439.957 Mln vs. $425.769 Mln last year.

