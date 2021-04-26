J & J Snack Foods Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Monday reported second-quarter profit of $6.1 million or $0.32 per share, down from $7.3 million or $0.38 per share last year.

Sales decreased 6% to $256.2 million from $272.0 million in last year's second quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.13 per share and revenues of $240.27 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

